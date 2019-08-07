Video: Designing great room-scale VR interactions the Vacation Simulator way

In this 2019 GDC talk, Owlchemy Labs' Devin Reimer and Andrew Eiche share stories of success and failure from the development of Vacation Simulator.

What's great about this talk is that Owlchemy has done a lot of pioneering work in VR game design, and many of the lessons learned about advanced interaction with objects and characters, zone-based teleportation, and accessible design are deeply relevant to any VR game project.

So if you're working in VR, or are just curious to hear what the process of moving from Job Simulator to Vacation Simulator was like, take advantage of the fact that you can now watch this talk for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

