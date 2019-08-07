Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 13, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 13, 2019
arrowPress Releases
August 13, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Red Lens Games is hiring a Senior Programmer

Get a job: Red Lens Games is hiring a Senior Programmer

August 13, 2019 | By Staff
August 13, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Senior Programmer, Red Lens Games

Location: Redmond, Washington

Red Lens is a team of talented, experienced game programmers providing top-tier engineering services to the videogame industry in the Seattle area and beyond.  We’ve done work for many of the major publishers like Warner Bros, Microsoft, Activision, and Square Enix as well as for smaller independent developers.  We cover everything from gameplay, animation and physics to graphics, audio and networking.

Responsibilities

Red Lens is looking for a solid, experienced programmer to become a key member of an existing high profile team as a vendor providing top level software engineering expertise.

Skills and experience

Key skills include C++, C#, strong debugging and team communication.  Knowledge of UnrealEngine4 and other third party engines a plus.

Key experience includes any combination of general engine development, networking, memory, graphics, gameplay, animation, performance optimizations, or tools for game console titles.

At least 5 years hands-on game development experience is required, as well as having at least one shipped console title.

Education

BSc in Computer Science required.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Red Lens Games, Inc.
Red Lens Games, Inc. — Redmond, Washington, United States
[08.13.19]
Senior Programmer
Disbelief
Disbelief — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[08.12.19]
Junior Programmer, Chicago
Disbelief
Disbelief — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[08.12.19]
Senior Programmer, Chicago
HB Studios
HB Studios — Lunenburg/Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada
[08.12.19]
Experienced Software Engineer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image