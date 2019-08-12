Discover what it takes to build great medical AR/VR/MR apps at XRDC!

While games remain a top focus for AR/VR/MR devs, this year's XRDC Innovation Report revealed that nearly one in five AR/VR/MR professionals surveyed is building something for the healthcare industry.

That's because effective immersive experiences can have a meaningful impact on patient outcomes, and at XRDC in October you'll have an opportunity to learn how from some of the leading innovators in the field.

In a special Healthcare track talk on "Patients, Families and Clinical Education: XR Simulation Development in a Pediatric Setting" David Davis and Bradley Cruse will share what they've learned about designing effective AR/VR experiences for a medical setting while serving in Cincinnati Children's Hospital's Digital Experience Group.

You'll get unique insight into the hospital's efforts to create immersive simulations that serve clinical, educational, research and patient experience needs, and enhance patient outcomes.

You'll also get an insider's perspective on the challenges of engaging organization leadership in advancing support and resources for VR/AR/XR development. Expect to walk away with a better understanding of what it takes to succeed when developing for the healthcare industry, as well as a clear view of how new technologies can help forecast outcomes in surgical pre-planning, integrate AR overlays with physical simulators (mannikins), provide multi-user role-based simulations for disaster training and virtual educational outreach, and more!

