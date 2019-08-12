Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 15, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 15, 2019
arrowPress Releases
August 15, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Discover what it takes to build great medical AR/VR/MR apps at XRDC!

Discover what it takes to build great medical AR/VR/MR apps at XRDC!

August 15, 2019 | By Staff
August 15, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Design, Business/Marketing, XRDC

While games remain a top focus for AR/VR/MR devs, this year's XRDC Innovation Report revealed that nearly one in five AR/VR/MR professionals surveyed is building something for the healthcare industry.

That's because effective immersive experiences can have a meaningful impact on patient outcomes, and at XRDC in October you'll have an opportunity to learn how from some of the leading innovators in the field.

In a special Healthcare track talk on "Patients, Families and Clinical Education: XR Simulation Development in a Pediatric Setting" David Davis and Bradley Cruse will share what they've learned about designing effective AR/VR experiences for a medical setting while serving in Cincinnati Children's Hospital's Digital Experience Group.

You'll get unique insight into the hospital's efforts to create immersive simulations that serve clinical, educational, research and patient experience needs, and enhance patient outcomes.

You'll also get an insider's perspective on the challenges of engaging organization leadership in advancing support and resources for VR/AR/XR development. Expect to walk away with a better understanding of what it takes to succeed when developing for the healthcare industry, as well as a clear view of how new technologies can help forecast outcomes in surgical pre-planning, integrate AR overlays with physical simulators (mannikins), provide multi-user role-based simulations for disaster training and virtual educational outreach, and more! 

So if you haven't already, register to attend XRDC now and secure access to a ton of great content at a lower price than you'll pay at the door. This year there's an all-new XRDC pass for sale, the Startup Pass, which is nearly half the price of the regular pass and specifically designed to give smaller teams and trailblazing startups a clear path to success at XRDC!

For more details about XRDC, which is produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference, check out the official XRDC website. You can also subscribe to regular XRDC updates via emailTwitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, XRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

Related Jobs

iGotcha Studios
iGotcha Studios — Stockholm, Sweden
[08.15.19]
(Senior) Unity Developer
Wanderer Studios
Wanderer Studios — Auckland, New Zealand
[08.15.19]
Mid-Senior Programmer
Street Smarts VR
Street Smarts VR — San Antonio, Texas, United States
[08.14.19]
Senior Producer/Game Designer
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[08.14.19]
Sr. Producer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image