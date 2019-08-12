Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Don't miss these career-expanding Training & Safety talks at XRDC

August 15, 2019 | By Staff
August 15, 2019 | By Staff
More: VR, Design, XRDC

With less than a week to go until the discounted early registration period for XRDC ends, now is the perfect time to register at a discounted rate and start looking over the fantastic session schedule that's coming together for this premier AR/VR/MR October event! 

Make sure you don't miss the innovative, career-expanding talks that are being programmed for XRDC's Training and Safety tracks. While games and entertainment continue to be a driving force for AR/VR/MR devs, there are many life-changing opportunities to put your AR/VR skills to work training, protecting, and supporting people.

For example, in a Safety track talk on "How Skanska Construction Used VR Training to Increase Worker Safety", Unity's Tim McDonough will show you how construction company Skanska uses VR training to put participants "at risk" in a simulated environment without endangering their lives, and how this leads to lasting behavioral change.

Expect to walk away with useful insights into how to design effective VR training sims, what goes into making VR experiences approachable and practical, and what role VR developers and innovators are playing in the evolution of today's construction and heavy industries. 

On the same track you'll find a fantastic talk on "This Machine Has No Brain, Can It Borrow Yours?" in which Nvidia senior VR engineer Omer Shapira will share lessons learned from three years of developing human-robot collaborations using virtual reality.

Citing examples from Nvidia's own research, Shapira will show you how to design a VR experiment to do things like teach a robot game rules, how to map robot limbs to our own dexterity, and how to expose "what the robot is thinking" to a user. Come and see what makes VR such a fantastic training and debugging tool for roboticists!

And as part of the XRDC Training track of talks, SweetRush's John-Carlos Lozano and Hilton's Blaire Bhojwani will present "VR Training: A Hilton Hotels and SweetRush Case Study"; a rare look inside the design of two award-winning VR learning programs.

Using a variety of techniques (including stereoscopic video, 3D environments, spatial audio, live actors and interactivity), these programs have proven to be effective at training staff while also helping them better empathize and understand the perspectives of both their colleagues and their customers. Expect to walk away with a much deeper understanding of how to design for learning objectives, create compelling stories and interactivity, manage the learning environment, and develop a measurement strategy for VR learning.

So if you're not already registered to attend XRDC, sign up now at a discounted rate! This year there's an all-new XRDC pass for sale: the Startup Pass, specifically designed to give smaller teams and trailblazing startups a clear path to success at XRDC at nearly half the price of the regular pass!

For more details about XRDC, which is produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference, check out the official XRDC website. You can also subscribe to regular XRDC updates via emailTwitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, XRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

