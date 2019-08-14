Watch Age of Wonders: Planetfall's lead dev discuss updating the series for a new age

Just a week after launch, Age of Wonders: Planetfall is making a healthy showing on Steam, PS4, and Xbox One. It's the first game in the 4X strategy game series to make its way to consoles, and the first game published under Triumph's new owner Paradox Interactive.

Today on the GDC Twitch channel, Triumph Studios cofounder and Age Of Wonders: Planetfall lead developer Lennart Sas dropped by to discuss what the studio's been up to for the last 4 years, and what kind of processes drove the changes seen in its latest Age of Wonders game. In particular, Sas was able to explain the process behind creating whole new factions, expanding some of the typical choices available to players in a 4X strategy game, and how the game's AI is working in the background.

If you missed it, you can now watch the full chat in the video above! And for more developer interviews and select GDC talks, be sure to follow the GDC Twitch channel.

