Get a job: Guerrilla Games is looking for a Senior Producer

Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands

“Connect all developers,engage in problem solving and help us to ship the best games possible!“

Production

Our producers are the heart of the studio and ensure all Guerrillas work in sync to deliver the best results within the most ideal timeframe. As a Producer you will be an integral part of development team, constantly looking for opportunities to improve efficiency, introduce new ideas and evolve our production techniques.

What you will do

As a Senior Producer, your main tasks and responsibilities are:

Ensuring game projects run as smoothly and efficiently as possible, from concept to completion on time, while working with limited supervision and using your own independent judgement outside of existing procedures when necessary;

Managing all stakeholders and dependencies in the projects, dealing with a large number of different teams (and different dynamics);

Maintaining project schedules and status reports, dealing with possible risks and inevitable changes/alterations to original planning before they impact the schedule or overall end result;

Evaluate cross-discipline development pipelines to present well researched improvement ideas to leads;

Efficient scheduling and running of meetings, assessing all prior requirements and ensuring goals are clear and followed up on;

Contribute ideas openly and regularly for improvements to our studio practices at Guerrilla;

Mentoring of junior producers.

Who you are

We’d love to hear from you if you:

Have 7 or more years of experience in games as a Producer, working with complex cross disciplinary teams;

Have experienced all stages of AAA development from concept to release as a Producer;

Thrive on opportunities to engage in high pressure problem solving;

Are capable of reading between the lines to clearly identify the most critical points in development discussions;

Enjoy taking a large numbers of variables, boiling them down to a clear and driven message with achievable goals.

