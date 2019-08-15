Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

August 15, 2019
Unity launches two new classroom tools to help teach programming

August 15, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Unity has officially launched a pair of new classroom tools called Create with Code and Unity Teach to help teach game design and computer science.

Create with Code is a comprehensive course aimed at educators who want to teach computer science using Unity, while Unity Teach is being pitched as a community-focused support network for teachers looking to connect and learn from each other. 

Unity claims its Create with Code course includes everything educators will need to teach effective programming, including training modules and quizzes aimed at helping students learn how to build their own Unity projects from scratch in C#. 

It's hoped the program will give students the skills needed to thrive in a world where real-time 3D development, design, and programming skills will be critical. 

As for Unity Teach, the platform is a place for teachers to go and learn from each other, and is comprised of resources like lesson plans, example projects, professional development sessions, and a community that will help educators keep their curriculum's up to date. 

“When it comes to introducing students to current science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics skills, today’s teachers face an unprecedented challenge," said Jessica Lindl, vice president and global head of education at Unity. 

"Technology is in a constant state of evolution and even today’s best artists and engineers struggle to ensure their professional knowledge remains current. Create with Code and Unity Teach directly solve for this problem by providing our educator community with the technical resources and curriculum needed to teach students development and design using Unity."

Both Create with Code and Unity Teach are being made available to educators for free. You can find out more about each initiative by clicking right here.

