Bloodborne and Mass Effect 3 composer forms new audio production company

Bloodborne and Mass Effect 3 composer Cris Velasco has founded a new "full-service audio production company" called The Audio Hive.

The fledgling company will specialize in music composition, sound design, audio consultancy, implementation, and voice acting for video games, and has already been hired to work on Gunfire Games upcoming third-person shooter Remnant: From the Ashes.

Joining Velasco at The Audio Hive is a group of experts including Darksiders 3 composer Jose Varon, former Guerrilla Games audio lead Rodney Gates, Shadow of the Tomb Raider voice director Rob King, and business development manager Koyo Sonae who's managed talent on a number of big-name projects including Red Dead Redemption 2 and Devil May Cry 5.

Varon will lead the new opening as CEO. Gates will take on the role of sound director, while King steps into the mantle of casting director.