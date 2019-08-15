Epic Games opens new Cologne studio with Factor 5 founders

Newsbrief: Epic has opened a new studio In Cologne, Germany, that'll be led by the founders of Star Wars: Rogue Squadron and Turrican developer Factor 5.

Breaking the news in a short press release, Epic explained former Factor 5 chief exec Achim Moller will take charge of the new opening as studio head.

Moller will be joined by Epic's new director of online technology Julian Eggebrecht, who once upon a time served as president of the Rogue Squadron dev.

As for what exactly Epic Games Cologne will be getting up too, the studio has been charged with helping Epic expand its focus on "emerging forms of interactive media and streaming technologies."