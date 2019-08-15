Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Superhot Team aims to support 'weird but smart' devs with new indie fund

August 15, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
The minds behind Superhot have set up Superhot Presents, a new fund aimed at arming indie dev teams with the cash needed to keep their “cool, fun, unusual” in-development projects moving smoothly.

In a post announcing the fund, the team explains that Superhot Presents itself comes as a result of the support Superhot Team got from both fellow game developers and its community while developing and self-publishing Superhot as an indie.

“We want to give other foolhardy, upstart indies a hand now,” explains the post. “Shipping a game without a publisher or investors is daunting. It can feel like a huge leap of faith. We’ve been working on a couple of big projects that should help make that leap of faith a little less scary for indie developers."

So far the fund is backing two projects, both of which come from Australian developers: Frog Detective 2 from Worm Club and Knuckle Sandwich from Andrew Brophy.

Superhot Team notes in that full post that it doesn’t want to act as a publisher, and really just wants to help indie studios get the funds needed to help finish or start their promising projects. While signing on with Superhot Presents comes with a side serving of mentorship and advice if need be, “ultimately we’re not going to do everything a publisher would do for the games… there are publishers for that, they’re excellent.”

“We want to help enable a few more properly independent studios exist in the world,” says the team. “Weird but smart money to weird but smart developers.”

