Learn what works (and what doesn't) in AR/VR advertising at XRDC!

Creative developers are doing amazing things with AR/VR advertising, and at XRDC in San Francisco this October you'll get a behind-the-scenes look at how some of the most fun and successful ones are built!

That's because there's a whole Brand Experience track of talks at XRDC this year that promise fresh perspective on how industry leaders are are applying AR/VR/MR tech to develop unique, exciting experiences that inspire customer passion and encourage social sharing.

Notably, Tactic founder and director Peter Oberdorfer will be delivering a talk on "Branded Marker Based AR Experiences" in which he'll show you how to tell effective stories in augmented reality, and how to gain real user retention with mobile applications.

Oberdorfer will illustrate his talk by walking you through the brand story and technical creation of Tactic's Jack Daniel's AR app, which allows users to take a tour of the distillery, hear stories about Jack Daniel, or learn about how Old No. 7 is made -- with over 10 minutes of total content, told in short segments, right on the product.

Tactic's platform records all of these interactions in real time, giving the brand a real-time view of how users engage with their product, and you'll see how it all works at XRDC this October in San Francisco's beautiful Fort Mason Festival Pavilion.

And in a Brand Experience track talk on "AR Advertising and Commerce: What's Working?" ARtillery Intelligence chief analyst Mike Boland will share market data and practical insights on how customers interact with AR ads and why.

This is a great talk to see if you're at all curious about how AR development skills are being used in commerce, or want to know specifically what strategies work for delivering approachable, enticing AR brand experiences.

AR advertising derived $418 million in 2018. According to ARtillery Intelligence, that number will grow to $2.46 billion by 2022. Check out Boland's talk to learn how AR advertising opportunities will expand beyond branded lenses, what needs to happen for the industry will get there, as well as what's working today and how business models are developing.

So if you're not already registered to attend XRDC, sign up now at a discounted rate! This year there's an all-new XRDC pass for sale: the Startup Pass, specifically designed to give smaller teams and trailblazing startups a clear path to success at XRDC at nearly half the price of the regular pass!

For more details about XRDC, which is produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference, check out the official XRDC website. You can also subscribe to regular XRDC updates via email, Twitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, XRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa