Video: Designing multiplayer ranking systems like Elo and TrueSkill

In this 2017 GDC talk, Twitch's Mario Izquierdo exposes the math behind standardized ranking systems like Elo and TrueSkill to help you develop your own ranking system.

It was an in-depth, math-centric talk that offered up a lot of useful insights, especially if you're working out how to design a great ranking system for your own game.

If you didn't get a chance to catch it live at GDC 2017, good news: you can now watch Izquierdo's talk for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

