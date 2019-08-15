Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

August 15, 2019
Klang secures $22.3 million in funding for SpatialOS-powered MMO Seed

August 15, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Klang, the developer working on the colony simulation game Seed, has raised an addition $22.3 million for the game’s development.

This $22.33 million investment was led by Novator Partners, and saw contributions from a handful of others, including Lego’s Lego Ventures group. With this latest round of funding in the bag, Klang has now raised a total of $37.42 million for the game by VentureBeat’s math.

The in-development game notably uses Improbable's SpatialOS cloud computing tech to power its in-game worlds, tech that is advertised as a way for devs to create persistent, online worlds without a huge computational load. A handful of studios have signed on to use SpatialOS in their own projects to date, but just recently, seemingly with the exception of Klang, a few have come across hard times.

In just the last few months, Bossa Studios has shut down its early access MMO title World Adrift, Mavericks: Proving Grounds developer Automation Games has entered administration and canceled the project, and Spilt Milk Studios has canceled its upcoming MMO game Lazarus.

