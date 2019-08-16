My.Games is launching its own PC video game storefront

The Russian company Mail.ru is expanding its My.Games video game business through the worldwide launch of a digital game storefront on PC.

Currently that new storefront, the My.Games Store, is due to launch in Q4 and will host free-to-play and premium games from external developers and publishers alongside any properties handled by My.Games. Despite some platforms experimenting with more generous revenue policies recently, devs that sign on to launch a game on the platform will see a 70/30 revenue split.

According to VentureBeat, My.Games calls the store the next step in its expansion into the global market, and notes that the platform aims to serve developers that want to “reach both a Russian and global audience.” On top of that, My.Games has detailed some unique integrations planned for the platform, like the in-game item marketplace LootDog or the stream monetization tool Donation Alerts.

Mail.ru itself has had a presence in video games for quite some time, but only recently formed My.Games to house the company’s development, publishing, and investing activities. My.Games Store isn’t the company’s first foray into digital game distribution either. It currently runs the Games.Mail.Ru platform in Russia, a platform VentureBeat says boasts 13 million monthly active users.