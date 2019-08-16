Activision Blizzard names David Messinger new chief marketing officer

Newsbrief: Activision Blizzard has lightly shuffled its executive pool, notably bringing David Messinger in to serve as its first chief marketing officer in the process

As pointed out by Variety, the shift follows just days after Activision Blizzard moved former chief people officer Brian Stolz to a role that sees him as a special advisor to Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick. His previous CPO role was then filled by new hire Claudine Naughton.

For Messinger, the new position sees him leaving his duties as co-head of marketing over at CAA to oversee global marketing efforts for Activision Blizzard as a whole, including properties like at Activision, Blizzard, and King.