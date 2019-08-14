Get a job: Sucker Punch, The Walt Disney Company, and more are hiring now!

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Location: Bellevue Washington

Sucker Punch is looking for a Producer with a passion for video games. The Producer will work with the production team and team leads across all areas of the project to manage the development process, including team scheduling and milestone planning, identifying dependencies and possible workflow blockages, facilitating communication across disciplines and identifying and managing high risk areas of production.

Location: Glendale, California

The Disney Games & Interactive Experiences Team is seeking a Game Designer, Creative Development for the Disney and Pixar games team. This unique position requires a creative-thinker and highly-motivated game designer to partner with the best game developers from across the globe to build the next generation of Disney and Pixar games and experiences. Draw on your background as both a game player and designer to support the creative development of our licensed titles. Act as a point of contact for game design assignments and challenges on assigned projects, maintain high-quality standards on the target platform, and deliver an engaging experience that is uniquely Disney.

Location: Auckland, New Zealand

We’re looking for switched ond programmers, technical artists and more to come join our team in beautiful and vibrant Auckland (NZ). This is an exciting opportunity for someone looking for their next challenge. We’re a passionate group of storytellers, creatives, and developers and we encourage applications of a diverse range. If this sounds like your type of game, company and role we would love to hear from you.

Location: Stockholm, Sweden

We are looking for a passionate programmer ready to join an exciting, growing studio. You should be comfortable with working across disciplines, able to take initiative and independently find

creative solutions to complex problems. We strive for technical excellence and need you to venture outside of your comfort zone, learning and implementing new technologies.

Location: San Jose, California

Cold Iron Studios is looking for a principal hard surface artist to head up a small team of skilled hard surface artists, create modular models, textures, and materials for guns, create modular models, textures, and materials for some armor and gadgets, work with other teams to design weapons, and more as a part of its creative, collaborative studio.