Immerse yourself in the future of AR/VR games & entertainment at XRDC!

August 19, 2019 | By Staff
More: VR, Console/PC, Design, XRDC

This is the final week to register early at a discounted rate for XRDC, the premier event for AR/VR/MR professionals, and while it's not until October there's already a smorgasbord of great content lined up!

Some of the most exciting sessions are part of the XRDC Games and Entertainment tracks of talks, where leading AR/VR/MR innovators share knowledge gleaned from the latest and greatest AR/VR entertainment.

For example, Skydance Interactive chief Peter Akemann will be there to deliver a special Games track talk on "Voice Changes Everything: Bringing the Natural Language Processing Revolution to VR" in which he'll present the challenges and triumphs of making cloud-based voice interface a big interface feature in Skydance games.

This is a great opportunity for you to quickly gain a detailed understanding of the technical demands, the costs, and limitations of state-of-the-art natural language processing tech, and how it's best implemented in VR settings.  Akemann will  alsoshare practical examples from Skydance's own work, as well as projections on where these technologies will lead in the future.

Plus, Owlchemy Labs audio wizard Daniel Perry will be coming to the event to present "Bringing VR Experiences to Life with the Magic of Music", a fun look at how designers and devs can leverage music in their VR projects without breaking immersion or progression flow.

Using examples from VR prototypes as well as games like Rick & Morty: Virtual Rick-ality and Vacation Simulator, Perry will break down various techniques you can apply to your current and future VR projects, including environment-based music, interactive musical elements, gaze-based music, instruments and more!

And in a special XRDC 2019 Entertainment track talk on "Drawing Code: Sketching VR Mechanics Live" CloudGate Studio president Steve Bowler will you how he works in Unreal Engine 4's Blueprints system by designing a new VR game mechanic -- live!

Taking audience suggestions, Bowler intends to "sketch" at least one new working VR mechanic to demonstrate how easy it is to get started making games using Blueprints. Part Iron Chef Challenge, part Magic of Oil Painting, and part fall-down pratfall comedy, this session should equip you with new techniques for game design and a renewed passion for game development.

So if you're not already registered to attend XRDC, sign up now at a discounted rate! This year there's an all-new XRDC pass for sale: the Startup Pass, specifically designed to give smaller teams and trailblazing startups a clear path to success at XRDC at nearly half the price of the regular pass!

For more details about XRDC, which is produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference, check out the official XRDC website. You can also subscribe to regular XRDC updates via emailTwitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, XRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

