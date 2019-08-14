Video: Great game audio choreography for battle design

In this 2017 GDC session, veteran voice director Khris Brown discusses how to approach to improving fight mechanic audio design while the player is in the heat of battle.

It was a surprisingly useful and in-depth talk about everything from how to use sound effects as meaningful game mechanics to what to look for in a good voice-over effects script.

Brown tapped her years of experience to deliver some intriguing insights about an aspect of game design many teams overlook, so if you missed seeing it live don't miss your shot to now watch Brown's talk for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

