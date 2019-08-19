Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

August 19, 2019
Halo Infinite and Halo 5: Guardians creative director has left 343 Industries

Halo Infinite and Halo 5: Guardians creative director has left 343 Industries

August 19, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
August 19, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Halo Infinite creative director Tim Longo has left developer 343 Industries as part of a leadership reshuffle. 

As reported by Kotaku, and later confirmed by Microsoft, Longo was initially moved to a different position within the studio before his departure.

He had been with 343 Industries for over six years, having also served as the creative director on Halo 5: Guardians. Prior to that, he oversaw the Tomb Raider reboot at Crystal Dynamics as franchise director. 

Commenting on his departure, Microsoft explained the "roles and responsibilities of various team members regularly evolve to meet the needs of a game, throughout development." 

"Our executive producer, Mary Olson will now take charge of the campaign team on Halo Infinite as the lead producer," continued the company in a statement. "The overall creative vision and production of the game remains led by Chris Lee, studio head of Halo Infinite."

