PUBG is rolling out console crossplay to Xbox One and PS4 this year

PUBG is rolling out console crossplay to Xbox One and PS4 this year

August 19, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
August 19, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

The team behind PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is bringing cross-platform play to its Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions, allowing console players of the landmark battle royale game to face off against each other online.

It’s a notable add for several reasons, including the fact that PUBG was console-exclusive to Xbox One for a few months. PUBG Corp’s game now also joins the short list of titles Sony has allowed to flip on console-to-console crossplay since it first started selectively allowing the feature last year.

Since making that announcement in late 2018, games like Fortnite, Rocket League, and Dauntless have managed to bridge the multiplayer gap between consoles, though getting the greenlight to do so from Sony still isn’t a guarantee for all devs. Even PUBG’s new cross-platform play feature, due out on the live server in October, will launch around one year after the game popped up on consoles.

However, this latest crossplay announcement only comes with console-to-console play; even following the update, the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game will remain cut off from the PC and mobile versions of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.

