Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 19, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 19, 2019
arrowPress Releases
August 19, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Cyberpunk 2077 , Borderlands 3 , and many more now headed to Google Stadia

Cyberpunk 2077, Borderlands 3, and many more now headed to Google Stadia

August 19, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
August 19, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet

Information about Google’s cloud-based game platform Stadia has been trickling out since it was first announced in March, especially in terms of what studios have agreed to develop for to the datacenter driven service. 

Likely aiming to quell those fears, this latest 30 minute-long live stream offered back-to-back game trailers and announcements, in turn addressing some of the concerns about Stadia’s library being a little light despite its coming launch in November.

Those newly announced offerings include CD Projekt Red’s massive upcoming game Cyperpunk 2077,  a move that the CD Projekt says was influenced by Stadia’s big play anywhere promise and a desire to the get the game into as many hands as possible.

Stadia has been light on platform exclusives since it was first revealed, but today’s stream brought news of another in the works as well. Developer Robot Entertainment has signed on to bring the next game in the Orcs Must Die franchise, Orcs Must Die 3, exclusively to Google Stadia.

Other projects mentioned in today’s game-focused stream range from indie games to triple-A titles and include DotEmu's Wind Jammers 2, THQ Nordic’s Destroy All Humans remake, Netherrealm’s Mortal Kombat 11, id Software’s Doom Eternal, ZeniMax Online Studios' Elder Scrolls Online, Gearbox’s Borderlands 3, and several others.

Today’s addition of two fighting games, Mortal Kombat 11 and Samurai Shodown, to Stadia’s lineup is particularly interesting as well, since games in that genre are particularly dependent on a quality connection, something Google says it has the means to provide, but is ultimately dependent on several factors.

Related Jobs

HB Studios
HB Studios — Lunenburg/Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada
[08.19.19]
Experienced Software Engineer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[08.16.19]
Senior Engine Programmer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[08.16.19]
Lead Character TD
Wargaming.net
Wargaming.net — Austn, Texas, United States
[08.16.19]
Senior Community Manager, World of Warships


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image