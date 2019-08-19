Cyberpunk 2077 , exclusive Orcs Must Die 3 , and many more now headed to Stadia

Information about Google’s cloud-based game platform Stadia has been trickling out since it was first announced in March, especially in terms of what studios have agreed to develop for to the datacenter-driven platform.

Likely aiming to quell those fears, this latest 40 minute-long live stream offered back-to-back game trailers and announcements, in turn addressing some of the concerns about Stadia’s library being a little light despite its coming launch in November.

Those newly announced offerings include CD Projekt Red’s massive upcoming game Cyperpunk 2077, a move that CD Projekt says in an included developer diary was influenced by Stadia’s big play anywhere promise and a desire to the get the game into as many hands as possible.

Stadia has been light on platform exclusives since it was first revealed, but today’s stream brought news of another in the works as well. Developer Robot Entertainment has signed on to bring the next game in the Orcs Must Die franchise, Orcs Must Die 3, exclusively to Google Stadia.

Other projects mentioned in today’s game-focused stream range from indie games to triple-A titles and include DotEmu's Wind Jammers 2, THQ Nordic’s Destroy All Humans remake, NetherRealm’s Mortal Kombat 11, id Software’s Doom Eternal, ZeniMax Online Studios' Elder Scrolls Online, and several others.

Today’s addition of two fighting games, Mortal Kombat 11 and Samurai Shodown, to Stadia’s lineup is particularly interesting as well, since games in that genre are particularly dependent on a quality connection, something Google says it has the means to provide, but is ultimately dependent on several factors.