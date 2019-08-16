Video: Designing for color blindness in games

In this 2019 GDC session, Creative Assembly's Douglas Pennant introduces attendees to best practices and solutions that can help make their games more accessible to the colorblind.

This is a huge blind spot for many game development teams, and Pennant taps his own experience as a colorblind player and developer to share practical advice on how to ensure colorblind players can fully enjoy your game.

He cited examples from the development of Creative Assembly's Alien: Isolation and Halo Wars 2, as well as a number of other titles, and now you can watch the full talk for free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

