Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 19, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 19, 2019
arrowPress Releases
August 19, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Sony announces it's buying Spider-Man developer Insomniac Games

Sony announces it's buying Spider-Man developer Insomniac Games

August 19, 2019 | By Bryant Francis
August 19, 2019 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Sony has announced that it's acquiring longtime independent developer Insomniac Games. 

In a press release out today, Sony states that the Burbank-based studio will be the 14th studio to join Sony Interactive Interactive Entertainment, following a 20-year relationship that produced exclusive games ranging from Spyro the Dragon to Marvel's Spider-Man. 

Per the press release, it appears Insomniac will be focusing on PlayStation-exclusive games going forward. As Sony Interactive Entertainment chairman Shawn Layden states, "the addition of Insomniac Games to SIE WWS reiterates our commitment to developing world class gaming experiences that can only be found on the PlayStation platform."

In a statement on Insomniac Games' website, studio CEO and founder Ted Price states that joining Sony "extends far beyond familiarity." "ur studio vision is to create experiences that have a positive and lasting impact on people’s lives. As we look ahead to our future, we know that joining the WWS family gives us the best opportunities to fully achieve that vision on a much larger scale."

Price also confirms that for the moment, Insomniac's "structure and approach" will remain the same at both its Burbank and Durham offices. 

Related Jobs

iGotcha Studios
iGotcha Studios — Stockholm, Sweden
[08.19.19]
Mid - Senior Producer
HB Studios
HB Studios — Lunenburg/Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada
[08.19.19]
Experienced Software Engineer
iGotcha Studios
iGotcha Studios — Stockholm, Sweden
[08.18.19]
Technical Artist
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[08.16.19]
Senior Engine Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image