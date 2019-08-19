Sony announces it's buying Spider-Man developer Insomniac Games

Sony has announced that it's acquiring longtime independent developer Insomniac Games.

In a press release out today, Sony states that the Burbank-based studio will be the 14th studio to join Sony Interactive Interactive Entertainment, following a 20-year relationship that produced exclusive games ranging from Spyro the Dragon to Marvel's Spider-Man.

Per the press release, it appears Insomniac will be focusing on PlayStation-exclusive games going forward. As Sony Interactive Entertainment chairman Shawn Layden states, "the addition of Insomniac Games to SIE WWS reiterates our commitment to developing world class gaming experiences that can only be found on the PlayStation platform."

In a statement on Insomniac Games' website, studio CEO and founder Ted Price states that joining Sony "extends far beyond familiarity." "ur studio vision is to create experiences that have a positive and lasting impact on people’s lives. As we look ahead to our future, we know that joining the WWS family gives us the best opportunities to fully achieve that vision on a much larger scale."

Price also confirms that for the moment, Insomniac's "structure and approach" will remain the same at both its Burbank and Durham offices.