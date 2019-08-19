Xbox Game Studios-published Ori and the Blind Forest headed to Switch

Moon Studios’ endearing platformer Ori and the Blind Forest is headed to the Nintendo Switch later this year, a move that brings the Xbox Game Studios-published title to a non-Microsoft platform for the first time.

Specifically, Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition is due out for the Switch on September 27. Though the original 2016 game is now expanding to Nintendo’s platform, it seems that the in-development sequel Ori and the Will of the Wisps is still only headed to Xbox One and PC for now.

Xbox itself has been branching out more and more to bring games and services to other platforms, often the Nintendo Switch. Notably, Studio MDHR’s Cuphead crossed over to Switch earlier this year, bringing some of its Xbox Live features over as well.

Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty has also recently discussed the possibility of Xbox-owned studios developing multiplatform games, though he notes that non-exclusivity must make sense for each title to do so.