Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 19, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 19, 2019
arrowPress Releases
August 19, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Xbox Game Studios-published Ori and the Blind Forest headed to Switch

Xbox Game Studios-published Ori and the Blind Forest headed to Switch

August 19, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
August 19, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Indie

Moon Studios’ endearing platformer Ori and the Blind Forest is headed to the Nintendo Switch later this year, a move that brings the Xbox Game Studios-published title to a non-Microsoft platform for the first time.

Specifically, Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition is due out for the Switch on September 27. Though the original 2016 game is now expanding to Nintendo’s platform, it seems that the in-development sequel Ori and the Will of the Wisps is still only headed to Xbox One and PC for now.

Xbox itself has been branching out more and more to bring games and services to other platforms, often the Nintendo Switch. Notably, Studio MDHR’s Cuphead crossed over to Switch earlier this year, bringing some of its Xbox Live features over as well.

Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty has also recently discussed the possibility of Xbox-owned studios developing multiplatform games, though he notes that non-exclusivity must make sense for each title to do so.

Related Jobs

HB Studios
HB Studios — Lunenburg/Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada
[08.19.19]
Experienced Software Engineer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[08.16.19]
Senior Engine Programmer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[08.16.19]
Lead Character TD
Wargaming.net
Wargaming.net — Austn, Texas, United States
[08.16.19]
Senior Community Manager, World of Warships


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image