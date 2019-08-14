Come to XRDC for expert insight on how AR/VR is transforming business!

Businesses around the world are adapting and upgrading to use the latest AR/VR/MR technologies, and that means there's a ton of new opportunities on the horizon for experts and innovators in the field.

You can find out all about them at XRDC, the premier AR/VR/MR industry event, which kicks off in October at the beautiful Fort Mason Festival Pavilion in San Francisco. There you'll find lots to see and do, including a whole Enterprise track of talks dedicated to getting you up to speed on how AR/VR/MR is transforming business.

For example, there's a promising talk on "Building Virtual Reality for Public Safety" in which members of the NIST Public Safety Communications Research Division will show you how their open-source environments are helping devs in enterprise and academia build great training tools for first responders.

If you work in VR (or are thinking about making the jump) you want to catch this session, which is packed with lessons learned in developing these environments with the first responder community, trials and tribulations from 500+ demos, plus findings on what worked well -- and what failed miserably.

The PSCR Open Innovation team will discuss how these environments have been used to collaborate with the public as well, and share insights from the several prize challenges that have tasked contestants with creating unique solutions (ranging from heads-up displays to haptic feedback devices) to assist public safety in conducting their tasks.

Plus, Scope AR cofounder and CEO Scott Montgomerie will be there to present an exciting Enterprise track talk on "Show Them the ROI: How AR is Transforming Decades Old Business Processes to Deliver Impressive Results."

Make time to see this talk, because you'll get case study examples of early Fortune 500 enterprise adopters of AR and the return on investment (ROI) they're seeing. Examples will show how AR is positively impacting the bottom line, including how organizations such as Lockheed Martin has improved overall worker efficiency by 42 percent and reduced the time it takes to interpret work instructions by more than 95 percent, how Unilever has reduced equipment downtime by 50 percent, and how Prince Castle has achieved a 100 percent success rate of accurately diagnosing a problem and needed repair the first time.

You'll also learn how AR can significantly enhance real-time knowledge transfer, and walk away with specific steps for how you can implement AR within your organizations.

And SHoP Architects' Christopher Morse will also be there delivering a talk on "XR Development for Architecture" at XRDC this October that promises an inside look at how different AR and VR technologies are being integrated into architects' design processes.

Morse will present a case study of a new tower in Brooklyn, and how they used a spectrum of XR platforms to engage designers and clients. From mobile AR, to Microsoft's Hololens, to VR, he'll discuss advantages and opportunities of the different systems, as well as lessons learned along the way and workflows developed to help a small team effectively utilize new tech.

This year there's an all-new XRDC pass for sale: the Startup Pass, specifically designed to give smaller teams and trailblazing startups a clear path to success at XRDC at nearly half the price of the regular pass!

