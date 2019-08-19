Before Stadia came along, Robot had shelved the Orcs Must Die series

“We didn’t know when or if we would get back to the Orcs Must Die franchise.”

- Robot Entertainment CEO Patrick Hudson says that the recently announced Orcs Must Die 3 wouldn’t have happened without Google’s involvement.

Today’s announcement that Orcs Must Die 3 is in development as a timed Google Stadia exclusive comes in the same year that the studio announced it was shutting down the servers for the series’ previous entry, Orcs Must Die Unchained.

Now, Robot Entertainment CEO Patrick Hudson says that the plan had been to walk away from the development of Orcs Must Die games to instead work on making smaller projects, plans that changed when the studio started talking with Google.

Sharing part of the story in a Reddit thread, Hudson notes Google’s support is the entire reason they’re able to make Orcs Must Die 3 at this point in time, and that its support has enabled the studio to staff up to work on “the Orcs Must Die game that fans of the first two games have been wanting.”

“We met with Google to learn more about Stadia for our other projects. We discovered that the people at Google are big fans of Orcs Must Die. That led to an exploration of what might be possible with an Orcs Must Die game on Stadia. We both got excited about our ideas and decided to go after it,” writes Hudson.

“Orcs Must Die 3 would not be possible today without Google’s support. They are behind the game in a big way. We’ve hired more developers to bring it to life. It’s the Orcs Must Die game that fans of the first two games have been wanting, and we’re thrilled that we have the opportunity to make it.”