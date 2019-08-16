Get a job: Join Heart Machine as a Studio Manager

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Culver City, California

We’re looking for a details-oriented person who is incredibly organized, energetic and quick to solve problems. Someone who can work through all the paperwork of a small business; who can catch and address problems quickly and effectively; who can communicate with anyone on the team to get results; has a deep understanding of production process; someone to help keep us at our best!

Your Role

Effectively manage our budget Keeping us on track, including expenditures to maintain the studio and keep employees happy! Work with our CPA on revenue shares and monthly management of accounts and bookkeeping Process, create and send invoices for our various partners

Managing payroll Working with our payroll company to keep every team member paid on time

Keep the studio stocked with our daily-use materials and snacks

Help organize parties (e.g. birthday lunches) and field trips for the team

Manage team time Tracking vacation days, creating and managing calendar events for the team and individuals

Help keeping track of, answering and sending emails/calls with our various partners, platforms, customers and fans to help

Keeping our business up to date and functional Managing bills and proper forms and expenses for licenses, business maintenance, studio maintenance and any other necessary paperwork to keep things running

Keep a strong knowledge of our project - both design and scheduling - to support our process and find ways to improve it Including being able to respond to and facilitate trouble-shooting with customers if need be

Help to create and maintain tasks, tracking and addressing risks with team members

Oversee studio maintenance (proactively and as issues arise)

Ensure the studio is kept clean and orderly and safety standards are enforced

Insure all compliance and company policies/procedures are enforced

Act as an ambassador for company products and services in the community, including tracking and helping manage online communities for our games

About You

2-3 years previous experience in a successful management role (supervisory)

2-3 years previous experience with managing budgets and bookkeeping digitally

Knowledge and familiarity with Agile and Scrum development software and frameworks with milestone tracking

Knowledge and effective skill with MS Office suite of software

Knowledge and effective skill with Quickbooks and any related bookkeeping software

Knowledge and effective skill with basic computer and games hardware

Excellent organization, reading, writing, spelling and math skills

Excellent communication skills and assertive, kind attitude

Ability to multi-task and function in a fast-paced environment, often with changing priorities

Independently motivated

Dependable and accountable with strong sense of urgency

Authorized to work in the US

Currently local to the Los Angeles area, or willing to relocate for a full time position

Bonus Skills

Technical aptitude - a basic understanding of code/common development languages

Any additional and related skills in games (illustration, modeling, writing, production)

Experience with Unreal 4

Experience with other popular modern engines

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.