Phoenix Labs acquires Bot School Inc to further Dauntless cross-play efforts

August 20, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Phoenix Labs, the Vancouver-based studio behind Dauntless, has acquired game and platform developer Bot School Inc for an undisclosed fee. 

The Canadian studio broke the news on Linkedin, where it explained it would be bringing onboard the Bot School team to strengthen the cross-play and cross-progression systems in Dauntless.

The free-to-play action RPG launched last year, and is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. It features cross-play support between all three platforms, which is part of Phoenix Labs' attempt to create a 'One Dauntless' experience for all players. 

"The Bot School team has decades-long experience in building and scaling the platforms and social systems integral to some of the biggest games in the industry," reads a Phoenix Labs statement. "This deep expertise will be critical in helping Dauntless continue to expand and service its millions-strong community of players."

