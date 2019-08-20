Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

August 20, 2019
August 20, 2019
Report: Apple Arcade monthly subscription will cost $4.99

August 20, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

It's been a few months since Apple announced its 'Arcade' game subscription service, and while there's still no official word on pricing, recent rumblings suggest a monthly subscription will cost $4.99. 

According to a report from 9to5Mac, which claims to have found the pricing information in one of the APIs used by the App Store app, those looking to sign up to Apple Arcade will be asked to fork out $4.99 per month after a one-month free trial.

In exchange for that monthly fee, Arcade subscribers will receive access to a wide-ranging library of premium games -- some of which will be exclusive to the platform -- developed by big-names like Konami, PlatinumGames, Sega, Annapurna Interactive, Devolver Digital, and Gameloft. 

Those games included with Arcade won't feature adverts or micro-transactions of any kind, and will all be playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. It's been reported that Apple has set aside $500 million to help fill out Arcade with projects from top-class developers, helping to ensure it's a tantalizing proposition when it arrives this fall.

