Denuvo launches new mobile game security solution to help devs prevent tampering

August 20, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Production, Business/Marketing

Game security company Denuvo has launched a new Mobile Game Protection solution to help developers prevent their smartphone games from being tampered with. 

According to Denuvo, the tool prevents hackers from debugging, reverse engineering, and changing mobile games, helping protect developer revenue streams by allowing legitimate players to experience the game as intended. 

It will be offered with around-the-clock availability and requires no source code to implement, meaning it can be applied to any game with "zero operational effort." Anyone interesting in utilizing Mobile Game Protection will also be able to profile games before the protection is applied to better tailor the solution to their projects. 

Looking at the specifics, the solution includes key security features such as configurable protection levels, smart detection of protection points, root detection, anti-hooking, virtualization, and integrity verification. Mobile Game Protection can also be added to the final APK, which should mean build engineers and developers have fewer tools to manage and install. 

"[While the emergence of mobile games have] facilitated a hugely profitable new area of gaming, it has also opened new avenues and access points for hackers and cheaters," said Denuvo managing director, Reinhard Blaukovitsch.

"A fundamental aspect of reducing security risks to your mobile game is to plan from day one how hackers could take advantage of your game’s design and architecture. Without proper security in place, publishers could be exposing themselves to revenue loss and reputational damage."

Those interesting in learning more can access a pair of in-depth Mobile Game Protection data sheets via the Denuvo website.

