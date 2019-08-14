Video: Think you're ready to pitch a publisher? You're not, and here's why

In this 2019 GDC talk, Finji's Rebekah Saltsman explains how Finji builds and uses pitch documents, key art and game play videos to help developers improve their pitches to publishers.

Saltsman opened up about everything from how to figure out the best way to talk to someone you want money from (whether that's a publisher, a grant giver, or people who walk up to play your game at an event) to why you need to understand the difference between prototypes, gameplay mechanic tests, and vertical slices -- and why publishers want them.

If you've ever tried to pitch your work to a publisher, or you're planning to, this was a must-see talk. Luckily, you can now watch it completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.