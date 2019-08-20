Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

ReadySet Heroes is the first Sony-published game to debut on Epic's Games Store

August 20, 2019 | By Alex Wawro

ReadySet Heroes is the first Sony-published game to debut on Epic's Games Store

August 20, 2019 | By Alex Wawro
August 20, 2019 | By Alex Wawro
This morning Epic announced that Robot Entertainment's upcoming co-op dungeon crawler ReadySet Heroes, initially announced for PlayStation 4, is now available for pre-order on the Epic Games Store.

This is a big deal because it seems to be the first Sony-published game to debut on the storefront, lending weight to Sony Interactive Entertainment frontman Shawn Layden's recent suggestion that some Sony games may go multi-platform in an effort to build a bigger install base.

While Layden was speaking specifically about games from Sony-owned studios (like the recently-acquired Insomniac Games), which Robot is not, the fact that a Sony-published game is now up for pre-order on the Epic Games Store and not on Steam (at least, for now) is another indicator that Epic's efforts to lure devs to its young storefront are compelling enough to sway even major platform-holding publishers.`

 

