Get up to speed on how AR/VR is transforming healthcare at XRDC!

For example, check out "Biometric VR: Using Facial Expressions to Create Personalized Experiences" to get a practical overview of VR's potential role in supplying biometric data and helping deliver mental health interventions in the fields of anxiety disorders (including post traumatic stress and phobias), autism spectrum disorders, and depression.

Presented by Emteq chief scientist Charles Nduka, this session will also equip you with insights from the large biometric multimodal study measuring emotional responses (in visitors at London's Science Museum) he conducted, and demonstrate the potential new insights that may be discovered by measuring and tracking the emotions someone feels while immersed in a VR experience.

And in "XR Adoption in Senior Care Training: Lessons for Success from Design to Deployment" Embodied Labs CEO Carrie Shaw will share her expertise and the top ten lessons she and her team have learned about designing VR training experiences that work.

With a client and partner list of 60 companies and growing, Embodied Labs has learned countless valuable lessons about designing and deploying VR that allows healthcare staff members to embody and experience the visual, hearing and cognitive impairments that residents of aging care facilities face.

Attend this talk and you'll benefit from her unique perspective as she shares lessons learned, tips on finding the sweet spot for pricing, designing UI and UX for non-gamers, setting clients up for success as they implement an immersive platform and much more!

Plus, in "Patients, Families and Clinical Education: XR Simulation Development in a Pediatric Setting" David Davis and Bradley Cruse will share what they've learned about designing effective AR/VR experiences for a medical setting while serving in Cincinnati Children's Hospital's Digital Experience Group.

Expect to walk away with a better understanding of what it takes to succeed when developing for the healthcare industry, as well as a clear view of how new technologies can help forecast outcomes in surgical pre-planning, integrate AR overlays with physical simulators (mannikins), provide multi-user role-based simulations for disaster training and virtual educational outreach, and more!

