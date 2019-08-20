GameStop lays off 120+ people, including some Game Informer staff

U.S. game and tchotchke retailer GameStop laid off roughly 120 people this week as part of the company's ongoing effort to restructure and respond to its recent financial troubles.

The news began to spread this morning after a number of staffers at GameStop-owned games media outlet Game Informer reported they'd been laid off today.

When reached by Gamasutra for comment, a GameStop representative confirmed that 120 people (or roughly 14 percent of the company) had lost their jobs as part of the company's "GameStop Reboot" restructuring initiative.

This is a significant wave of layoffs, and it comes just weeks after a leaked internal email confirmed that over 50 GameStop "field leaders" were laid off as part of the "Reboot" effort. If you or someone you know has been affected by these layoffs, you can email Gamasutra to share your story confidentially.

Here's the full GameStop statement regarding today's layoffs: