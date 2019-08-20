Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 20, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 20, 2019
arrowPress Releases
August 20, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

GameStop lays off 120+ people, including some Game Informer staff

GameStop lays off 120+ people, including some Game Informer staff

August 20, 2019 | By Alex Wawro
August 20, 2019 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    1 comments
More: Business/Marketing

U.S. game and tchotchke retailer GameStop laid off roughly 120 people this week as part of the company's ongoing effort to restructure and respond to its recent financial troubles.

The news began to spread this morning after a number of staffers at GameStop-owned games media outlet Game Informer reported they'd been laid off today.

When reached by Gamasutra for comment, a GameStop representative confirmed that 120 people (or roughly 14 percent of the company) had lost their jobs as part of the company's "GameStop Reboot" restructuring initiative.

This is a significant wave of layoffs, and it comes just weeks after a leaked internal email confirmed that over 50 GameStop "field leaders" were laid off as part of the "Reboot" effort. If you or someone you know has been affected by these layoffs, you can email Gamasutra to share your story confidentially.

Here's the full GameStop statement regarding today's layoffs:

As part of the previously announced GameStop Reboot initiative to transform our business for the future and improve our financial performance, we can confirm a workforce reduction was implemented impacting more than 120 corporate staff positions, representing approximately 14% of our total associate base at our company headquarters as well as at some other offices. While these changes are difficult, they were necessary to reduce costs and better align the organization with our efforts to optimize the business to meet our future objectives and success factors. We recognize that this is a difficult day for our company and particularly for those associates impacted. We appreciate their dedication and service to GameStop and are committed to supporting them during this time of transition.

Related Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[08.20.19]
Producer
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[08.20.19]
Senior World Builder
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[08.20.19]
Sr. Character Artist
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[08.20.19]
Principal Character Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image