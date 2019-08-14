Get a job: InnoGames is hiring a Senior Unity Developer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Hamburg, Germany

As a Senior Unity Developer, you will be part of our agile, cross-functional and international development team working on a new mobile-only multiplayer game, which is currently in a pre-commercial stage. You will drive the development of new features as well as maintain and improve the already existing code.

Your mission:

Conception and development of mobile apps for our game, based on C# and Unity3D

Continuous refinement and optimization of existing mobile apps

Conception of APIs, tools, and workflows to optimize the interdisciplinary work

Ensuring a high product quality, together with Quality Assurance

Refactor, optimize and improve the existing codebase for maintenance and scale

Foster a culture of sharing knowledge, best practices and standards

Improve not only the product quality but also the quality of work within the team (rework needed)

Identify issues, communicating it and bring up solutions

Your profile:

Pragmatic and solution-oriented style of work

At least 5 years of experience in using Unity

Very good knowledge in applying the MVC* pattern and using Depency Injections as well as object-oriented programming in C#

Excellent understanding of software architecture and design

First experiences maintaining CI (e.g. Jenkins, Multipipeline, Fastlane and groovy)

Experience with writing automation tests (unit, functional, integration tests)

Deep understanding of the mobile platforms and their performance optimization strategies (e.g. profiling in xCode and other Unity tools)

Professional experience in agile software development (e.g. SCRUM or Kanban)

Able to maintain and optimize shaders using GLSL, HLSL or Cg

Experience in the development and optimization of UI (e.g. using uGUI or nGUI)

Understanding the art pipeline of a game development process

Confident to communicate in English

Self-driven to continuously learn and improve

Passion for computer games and the games industry

Degree in computer science or business/media information technology or relevant professional experience is a plus

Why join us?

Be part of a great international team in a healthy and stable growing company

Choose your preferred device (Linux, Mac or even Windows) to set-up your favorite workplace

We actively support your further development and give you all needed resources to evaluate new technologies and participate in open source communities

We provide additional training budget to spend on attending conferences, taking hard skill courses or improve your soft skills as well as purchasing books

Our career model is set up equally for an expert in a technical career or a management path

Use opportunities to make your code open source and show your achievements at international conferences

We offer competitive compensation with benefits like relocation support, company gym, smartphone or tablet, company bikes, rooftop terrace with BBQ and much more

Would you like to become part of a dynamic team and work as a Senior Unity Developer with us? Then we look forward to receiving your application as well as your salary expectations and earliest possible starting date through our online application form at innogames.com. Your contact person for this job offer is Maximilian Kaeding.



InnoGames is Germany’s leading developer and publisher of mobile and online games. The company based in Hamburg is best known for Forge of Empires, Elvenar and Tribal Wars. InnoGames’ first mobile title Warlords of Aternum is a fantasy turn-based strategy game. InnoGames’ complete portfolio encompasses seven live games and several mobile titles in production.

Born as a hobby, InnoGames today has a team of 400 employees from more than 30 nations who share the passion of creating unique games that players across the globe enjoy for years. In order to further expand our success and to realize new projects, we are constantly looking for young talents, experienced professionals, and creative thinkers.

Interested? Apply now.

