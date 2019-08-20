Wikia's Fandom is getting into the game publishing business

Newsbrief: The Wikia Inc.-owned media platform Fandom is expanding its entertainment business and getting into game publishing, announcing its first signed project, the early access roguelike UnderMine by Thorium Entertainment, alongside the reveal.

In a press release, Fandom’s VP of gaming Ben Robinson notes that the move is a “natural extension of the strong gaming community we’ve cultivated on Fandom.”

Fandom aims to leverage its existing platforms to give it a leg up in those publishing efforts as well. In the case of UnderMine, the company says it plans to host an official wiki for the game on its Gamepedia platform featuring developer interviews, guides, and general information.