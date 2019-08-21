Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

August 21, 2019
August 21, 2019
Steam is heading to China as a separate marketplace

August 21, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Steam is heading to China as a separate marketplace co-created by Valve and Chinese developer-publisher Perfect World

As reported by Technode, the marketplace is officially called "Zhengqi Pingtai," which means "Steam Platform," and will operate almost entirely independently of Steam. 

By making Steam China a self-contained platform, Valve will be able to ensure it meets the increasingly strict game regulations currently being implemented in China without having to make changes to the broader Steam marketplace. 

According to Perfect World, Steam China will be "tailored for Chinese users," and will feature high-speed servers along with a top-notch quality operations team. 

The first round of games to launch on the platform will be comprised of around 40 titles currently available on the international marketplace, and includes some of Valve's own heavy-hitters like Dota 2 and Dota Underlords

There's still no word on when Steam China will open for business.

