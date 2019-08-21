Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

August 21, 2019
August 21, 2019
DayZ has ban lifted in Australia following modification

August 21, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
DayZ has been re-approved for release in Australia as a result of modifications made to the survival shooter by developer Bohemia Interactive, according to a report from Kotaku Australia

The game had been banned by the Australian Classification Board (ACB) for including cannabis as a beneficial consumable item. 

Initially, the notoriously strict ACB had only banned the planned physical release of DayZ, but quickly moved to pull all versions of the game from sale, including those that had already received approval.

In response, Bohemia said it would amend all versions of DayZ -- including those on sale in other countries -- in a bid to comply with the ACB. 

That was just over a week ago, and now it looks like the studio has finally implemented those planned changes, with the ACB having just issued the title with a MA 15+ rating -- the same rating it awarded the game on two previous occasions.

