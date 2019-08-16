Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Attend XRDC for an inside look at the design of Assassin's Creed VR escape rooms!

August 22, 2019 | By Staff
More: VR, Design, Business/Marketing, XRDC

The folks at Ubisoft have done some groundbreaking work building exciting virtual reality Assassin's Creed escape room games, and this October you'll have a chance to learn how they do it when XRDC arrives in San Francisco!

There you'll have the chance to attend a special Entertainment track session, "Case Study: Ubisoft's Escape Rooms", which offers an exciting opportunity to learn about the market for location-based VR entertainment, master the business and marketing of VR escape room games, and get practical design and production tips from Ubisoft's Cyril Voiron.

Citing real examples from the development of the Assassin's Creed Origins VR escape room Escape the Lost Pyramid as well as the Assassin's Creed Odyssey escape room Beyond Medusa's Gate, Voiron will share data and learnings that you can apply to your own VR efforts.

So if you're not already registered to attend XRDC, sign up now at a discounted rate! This year there's an all-new XRDC pass for sale: the Startup Pass, specifically designed to give smaller teams and trailblazing startups a clear path to success at XRDC at nearly half the price of the regular pass!

For more details about XRDC, which is produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference, check out the official XRDC website. You can also subscribe to regular XRDC updates via emailTwitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, XRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

