Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 21, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 21, 2019
arrowPress Releases
August 21, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: Inside the flexible music system of Plants vs. Zombies Heroes

August 21, 2019 | By Staff
August 21, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    1 comments
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Audio, Design, Video, Vault

In this 2017 GDC session, PopCap Games' Becky Allen provides an in-depth look at the experiments that shaped the music systems of PopCap's digital collectible card game Plants vs. Zombies Heroes.

It was an in-depth look at the experiments that helped shape the game's music systems, as well as what went into rebuilding the entire score using custom-recorded MIDI sample banks halfway through, and continuing to tighten the link between music and gameplay all the way up until the game's release.

Allen revealed how extensive prototyping eventually led to a "Saturday morning cartoon" vibe with exciting music and systems that complemented each other and made the game feel "alive" in a way only music can.

It was a great talk, and now you can watch it anytime because it's available to watch for free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Related Jobs

The Walt Disney Company
The Walt Disney Company — Glendale, California, United States
[08.21.19]
Game Designer, Creative Development
Wargaming Mobile
Wargaming Mobile — Berlin, Germany
[08.21.19]
Lead Producer
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[08.20.19]
Senior World Builder
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[08.20.19]
Senior Content Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image