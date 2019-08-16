Video: Inside the flexible music system of Plants vs. Zombies Heroes

In this 2017 GDC session, PopCap Games' Becky Allen provides an in-depth look at the experiments that shaped the music systems of PopCap's digital collectible card game Plants vs. Zombies Heroes.

Allen revealed how extensive prototyping eventually led to a "Saturday morning cartoon" vibe with exciting music and systems that complemented each other and made the game feel "alive" in a way only music can.

It was a great talk, and now you can watch it anytime because it's available to watch for free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

