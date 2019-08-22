Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Oculus' former head of mobile VR has left Facebook

August 22, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Another high-profile member of the Oculus family has left Facebook, with the company's former head of mobile VR, Max Cohen, departing the company this month. 

Cohen joined Oculus back in 2014 as the VP of mobile, and led the Gear VR program and partnership with Samsung. During his half-decade stint at the VR outfit -- which was acquired by Facebook  for $2 billion in 2014 -- he also led the development of the Oculus Go and started the Oculus Quest program. 

He's not the first notable Oculus staffer to leave the social media giant, with co-founders Brendan Iribe and Nate Mitchell having also moved on in recent months.

It's unclear exactly why Cohen left Facebook, although an update to his Linkedin profile explains he's taking some time out to "pursue new skills and incubate ideas."

