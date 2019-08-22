Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

August 22, 2019
August 22, 2019
August 22, 2019
Razer and Tencent partner to further cloud gaming ambitions

August 22, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Neon-obsessed hardware and peripheral maker Razer has partnered with Chinese tech and game company Tencent to further expand into the world of cloud gaming. 

The agreement is specifically between Razer and Tencent Cloud, the company's cloud services brand, and will see the pair combine to create "unrivaled cloud-based game experiences" for the players around the world. 

To achieve that goal, both companies will work together to launch hardware that's compatible with Tencent's cloud solutions by the end of 2019, and will look to "extend more gaming content" to Razer's range of accessories and peripherals. 

Beyond that, the duo intend to integrate Tencent's cloud gaming titles with Razer's own software products and technology, while Razer also supports Tencent Cloud with its overseas expansion by leveraging its own user base.

