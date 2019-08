Longtime Sony employee and prolific account management executive Mark Vitello​ has passed away, Gamasutra has learned.

Vitello​ started his career in the games industry in the early ‘90s as a game tester, and signed on with Sony in 1995 to do the same. He later moved into account management, eventually becoming global account director for Sony Interactive Entertainment. During his 24 years at Sony, Vitello​ worked with the developers behind franchises like Guitar Hero, Unreal Tournament, BioShock, and many, many others.