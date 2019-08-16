Video: Inside the transmedia storytelling of Final Fantasy XV

In this 2017 GDC talk, Square Enix's Dan Inoue discusses what rules were made and broken to maintain a cohesive, coherent narrative in Final Fantasy XV.

Inoue shared some interesting insights into what it's like to try and keep the narrative of a modern, big-budget game cohesive and compelling while simultaneously expanding it to encompass promotional efforts, pre-release companion stories, and more.

It was a fascinating look at the narrative complexities of modern games with transmedia companion projects, and now you can watch Inoue's for free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.