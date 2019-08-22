Hatch and Vodafone partner to bring 5G mobile game streaming to Germany

Newsbrief: Rovio-owned Hatch is working with the phone service provider Vodafone to bring its streaming, 5G mobile game platform to select Android phones in Germany.

According to Hatch, the partnership marks the launch of the first 5G-optimized cloud gaming service in Germany, and now enables Vodafone customers to stream games from Hatch’s library to their mobile devices, provided they subscribe to the service and are using a 5G-capable phone.

That service grants its subscribers access to a library of premium mobile games, all playable without the need for a download or update of any sort thanks to Hatch's "Netflix for mobile games" premise.

The partnership mirrors a similar deal Hatch made with Samsung a few months back. As a result of that deal, Hatch’s streaming platform was released for US-based owners of Samsung’s Galaxy S10 5G phone.