Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 22, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 22, 2019
arrowPress Releases
August 22, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Hatch and Vodafone partner to bring 5G mobile game streaming to Germany

Hatch and Vodafone partner to bring 5G mobile game streaming to Germany

August 22, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
August 22, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet

Newsbrief: Rovio-owned Hatch is working with the phone service provider Vodafone to bring its streaming, 5G mobile game platform to select Android phones in Germany.

According to Hatch, the partnership marks the launch of the first 5G-optimized cloud gaming service in Germany, and now enables Vodafone customers to stream games from Hatch’s library to their mobile devices, provided they subscribe to the service and are using a 5G-capable phone.

That service grants its subscribers access to a library of premium mobile games, all playable without the need for a download or update of any sort thanks to Hatch's "Netflix for mobile games" premise.

The partnership mirrors a similar deal Hatch made with Samsung a few months back. As a result of that deal, Hatch’s streaming platform was released for US-based owners of Samsung’s Galaxy S10 5G phone.

Related Jobs

Wizards of the Coast
Wizards of the Coast — Renton, Washington, United States
[08.21.19]
Sr Lead Software Engineer - Arena
Wargaming Sydney
Wargaming Sydney — Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
[08.21.19]
UI Programmer
iGotcha Studios
iGotcha Studios — Stockholm, Sweden
[08.20.19]
Senior Game Designer
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[08.20.19]
Senior Unity Software Developer - God Kings


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image