August 23, 2019
PlayStation Productions joins the Uncharted movie as another director exits

PlayStation Productions joins the Uncharted movie as another director exits

August 23, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
PlayStation Productions, the film studio launched by Sony Interactive Entertainment back in May, has joined the production team of the long-gestating Uncharted movie. 

The fledging production company was established to turn PlayStation properties into movies and television shows, and is apparently taking some inspiration from the successful business model used by Marvel Studios.

As reported by Deadline, the arrival of PlayStation Productions coincided with the departure of director Dan Trachtenberg, who is the latest in a number of filmmakers to have exited the troubled project. 

The movie is due to begin production early next year and will star Tom Holland as a young version of Nathan Drake, the quip-happy protagonist of Naughty Dog's acclaimed Uncharted series. 

PlayStation Productions, which is being led by PlayStation marketing veteran Asad Qizilbash, will now hope to get the film back on track with the help of fellow producers Chuck Roven, Avi Arad, Alex Gartner, and Ari Arad.

