Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 23, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 23, 2019
arrowPress Releases
August 23, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

DICE cancels new Battlefield V multiplayer mode to focus on eradicating bugs

DICE cancels new Battlefield V multiplayer mode to focus on eradicating bugs

August 23, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
August 23, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing

DICE has scrapped plans to bring a competitive 5v5 multiplayer mode to Battlefield V so its dev team can focus on tackling bugs and adding other content.

The studio broke the news in a recent developer blog, and explained the decision to bin the mode wasn't made lightly. It's a particularly notable move given EA's assertion that Battlefield V is underperforming despite selling 7.3 million copies. 

Commenting on the game's performance back in February, EA chief exec Andrew Wilson suggested the shooter fell short because of poor marketing and development delays that pushed it into a more unfavorable release window.

"Not creating this mode was a tough decision, but vital for us to more quickly reach our bug-crushing and content goals. However, we will still pursue building a competitive gaming experience in Battlefield," explans the dev blog.

"We know that there’s already an existing competitive scene in our community, and we’re helping build features to support these communities. We want to work more closely with our players to help improve the tools that they have available to shape their play experience. This way, we can better support the places where competitive Battlefield V play already exists."

Related Jobs

HB Studios
HB Studios — Lunenburg/Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada
[08.23.19]
Experienced Software Engineer
Sparx* - Virtuos Vietnam
Sparx* - Virtuos Vietnam — Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
[08.23.19]
Lead Real-time VFX
Wargaming Sydney
Wargaming Sydney — Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
[08.23.19]
Lead Game Designer
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[08.23.19]
Experienced Game Developer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image