Get a job: Cold Iron Studios is hiring a Principal Character Artist

Location: San Jose, California

Cold Iron is seeking an experienced Principal Character Artist to join us in creating a shooter set in the Alien universe for consoles and PC! Are you able to translate 2D concepts into fully realized 3D characters, armor, and weapons? Are you a passionate game developer looking to create the best experiences possible? Join our creative, collaborative studio where you will help craft visually inspiring player characters, and enemy creatures that are as fun to look at as they are to blow up.

Here’s the most important one: Do you do it all for the game? Because you know that your talents are needed to make sure that even the best development teams get an awesome experience out the door?

Awesome. Come join our creative, collaborative studio where you’ll own the product management responsibilities for a tight, integrated team of game developers.

Your Day to Day

You can expect to be responsible and accountable for the following:

Lead a team in translating concept art and design ideas into 3D

Create models, textures, and materials for characters, armor, and weapons

Collaborate with Animators and FX artists to breathe life into your characters

Help set and maintain the high-quality bar for the game

Help drive the art vision for the game

Scope work for on time milestone deliveries

Guide and mentor other team members

Establish pipelines for the best results in a given amount of time

Your Career Progression

Do the best work of your career! No, really, that’s what we expect of you. Come aboard and work with industry veterans all working to improve their craft and become better game developers. Your portfolio of experience will grow, and the size of the audience you reach will expand exponentially. The small team atmosphere allows you to contribute more and have greater ownership over what you do day to day.

Requirements

Experience shipping multiple titles

6+ years professional experience developing high quality titles

Proven experience mentoring and teaching other artists

Portfolio of work demonstrating strong proficiency as a Senior/Lead Character Artist

Passion for playing and creating games

Self-driven with strong communication skills

Proven experience tackling challenges and problem solve with a strong sense of ownership

Proven experience working closely with many other disciplines and be a team player

Master level understanding of proportion, silhouette, color theory, and anatomy

Master level understanding of model topology and skinning

Skilled in creating hard surface and organic assets

Skilled in creating and understanding PBR materials

Advanced understanding of Maya/Max, Photoshop, ZBrush

Advanced understanding of current game art pipelines and methodologies

Would Love to See

Experience creating 2D rough concepts and/or illustrations

Experience with character customization systems

Experience with Substance, Topogun, SpeedTree, or other additional 3D tools

Experience with multiplayer games and/or shooters

Experience with Unreal Engine

Education

No requirement

Benefits:

Aside from the intrinsic value of exciting a huge audience with your creative work, you can expect:

Health and Wellness

Medical, Dental and Vision

401(k)

Prescription Drug Coverage

Life Insurance

Business Travel Insurance

Flexible Spending Accounts

Employee Assistance Program

Long Term Disability

Perks

Employee Referral Program

Education Reimbursement

Fitness Club Discounts

Training and Development

Commuter Incentives

Merchandise Discounts

About our Location

Cold Iron Studios, a division of FoxNext Games, is on a mission to create games they want to play with people they love to work with. The studio was founded by three industry veterans in 2015, and has since expanded to 25+ awesome developers who are all experts in their discipline. The Cold Iron team is a diverse group of passionate gamers with decades of experience developing and launching award-winning MMO and action titles. Currently, the team is working on a new PC and console shooter based on the Alien franchise. The team is especially excited to be entrusted with the Alien universe and to provide Alien and gaming fans with an experience they will love.

Interested? Apply now.

