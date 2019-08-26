Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 26, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 26, 2019
arrowPress Releases
August 26, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Emulator aims to keep Flash games alive and kicking after official support ends

Emulator aims to keep Flash games alive and kicking after official support ends

August 26, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
August 26, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

An open-source emulator called Ruffle is in the works that aims to allow Flash games on platforms like Newgrounds to remain playable after Adobe and web browsers officially end support for Flash in 2020.

It’s a promising project, and one that could potentially keep a good chunk of early Flash-based games and content from essentially vanishing from the web once Flash is put out to pasture next year.

Spotted by PC Gamer over the weekend, Ruffle is a Rust-based, open-source emulator that can be installed as a browser plugin to detect Flash embeds and swap the code for Ruffle. Its announcement came as part of a Newgrounds post on new features headed to the site, but the extension itself isn’t contained to just Newgrounds projects.

As the Newgrounds announcement notes, ideally that means “meaning you could visit any old website and the Flash will (eventually) just WORK,” even after more and more browsers continue to slowly walk back their support for Flash.

On the web game portal Newgrounds specifically, Flash embed code is being gradually swapped out with Ruffle to allow Flash games and animations to run as intended, even if players don’t have the Ruffle extension installed on their machine.

Related Jobs

Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[08.23.19]
Senior Engine Programmer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[08.23.19]
Lead Character TD
Wargaming.net
Wargaming.net — Austn, Texas, United States
[08.23.19]
Senior Community Manager, World of Warships
HB Studios
HB Studios — Lunenburg/Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada
[08.23.19]
Experienced Software Engineer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image